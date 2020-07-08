Sky will broadcast live HDR sport in 2021

Sky has confirmed that live sports broadcasts will be available in HDR on Sky Q next year.

During today's Sky Q redesign announcement, Sky said it plans to support live HDR broadcasts at some point during the next Premier League season, which looks set to commence in late August or early September and run through to next summer.

We can expect live HDR coverage at any time from that start date, although it seems likely to begin in 2021 – Sky will confirm exact dates nearer the time. Until then, BT Sport will be the only British TV provider offering regular and live HDR sport.

Having an extensive, live HDR broadcast infrastructure in place on Sky Q by the summer of 2021 should hopefully mean Sky customers will have access to the delayed UEFA Euro 2020 matches and 2020 Summer Olympics coverage in HDR, via the BBC iPlayer app on the Sky platform.

Sky's long-delayed HDR update arrived on Sky Q last month with three on-demand Sky Nature shows. The platform's Disney+ app now supports HDR, and Sky has promised more on-demand Sky originals and Sky Cinema movies in HDR in time for Christmas.

To watch on-demand and live HDR content on Sky Q, you'll need a compatible Sky Q box and HLG HDR-supporting TV. You can find out how to watch HDR on Sky Q here.

