Here's how to watch Disney Plus on Sky Q (but there's no 4K)

The Disney+ video streaming service has today launched in the UK (and several European markets), bringing a whole host of new and old Disney films and TV shows, plus content from the company's subsidiaries such as Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic and more.

Disney+ is available on a range of TVs, phones and streaming devices, including Apple iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV, Android phones, Android TVs, Chromecast devices, Xbox One, PlayStation4, Roku streaming players and Roku TVs.

It can also be found on Sky, so long as you have Sky Q. It isn't available on Now TV, for now.

Disney+ streaming service: £5.99/month or £59.99/year

How to get Disney Plus on Sky Q

Disney Plus should appear as an app in the Apps section of the Sky Q menu. Simply scroll down to Apps, then scroll through the available apps – Disney Plus was the last on the list for us (see picture, top).

You need to sign-up through the Disney website, but once done you can login directly through the Sky Q interface. And then you're ready to go!

If the app doesn't appear, you might need to force a software update on your Sky Q box. See below for instructions:

Go into Settings, System Info and then highlight Software version.

Select Setup and select Software download.

The box will start to download the software – it can take up to 10 minutes.

To check the status of the download, go to Settings, System info and highlight Software version.

When it finally says “Software update successful” press Standby on your remote.

When your box restarts, follow the on-screen messages. You’ll then be on the latest software version.

Once live, the Disney Plus app will be integrated into the Sky Q interface, which means suggested content will show in your Home section, the same way Netflix programmes do. And it's easy to dive straight into your favourite Disney Plus films and TV shows from the Sky Q EPG.

No Disney Plus 4K on Sky Q

Sadly, it looks like Disney Plus is limited to HD video at launch on Sky Q, with Marvel and Star Wars films all showing as only in HD and 5.1 sound. There's no sign of any 4K content that we could see.

Despite offering Netflix in 4K through the Sky Q platform, and Disney Plus being available in 4K through the Apple TV box, it seems there's no such luck for Sky customers... at the moment, anyway.

We know the Sky Q box doesn't support HDR (yet), but it's a real shame not to even get the option of 4K content. We've reached out to Sky to confirm this is the case. Our fingers and toes are crossed that an (imminent) update will soon furnish it with 4K Disney support.