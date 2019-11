Both the 32in and 37in models are full HD with integrated Freeview tuners, three HDMI inputs and Dolby Digital Plus surround sound.

The LC-32LE210E also allows you to pause, rewind and record live TV, provided you add an external USB stick – essentially acting as a PVR.

Both sets are due out in November, with the 32in LC-32LE210E yours for £499 and the LC-37LE320E set to cost around £599.

