Save over 40% on Sonos and Sonance outdoor system bundle

Best Buy is currently offering a huge saving on a Sonos/Sonance outdoor speaker streaming system, which includes two Sonance Mag O6 outdoor speakers, a Sonos Connect:Amp and an xPress audio keypad.
Originally $1199.98, the bundle is now $699.98 - a generous discount of 41 per cent.
The 55-watt-per-channel system lets you stream music stored on your home network or from a number of music services, such as Spotify, Pandora, Slacker Personal Radio, Rhapsody, Deezer, TuneIn, SiriusXM internet radio and iHeartRadio. There's also an aux input for directly connecting a smartphone, tablet or other source.
Naturally for outdoor speakers, the Sonance MAG O6 are weather resistant, with sealed enclosures that offer protection form the elements.
The accompanying magnetically-mounted xPRESS audio keypad has wi-fi connectivity, letting you pause, play and skip songs and adjust volume remotely.
So, if you're looking for an outdoor set-up for your garden before in time for spring, this deal (see below) could well be the bargain for you.
Sonos & Sonance Outdoor Speaker Streaming Audio Bundle
$1199.98 $699.98
An all-in-one system with network streaming (over wi-fi or ethernet), amplification and outdoor-friendly speakers, this neat bundle is now a bargain at Best Buy thanks to a 41 per cent discount.View Deal
Got more cash to splurge and after something newer? Sonos has just announced its own outdoor speakers in collaboration with Sonance ($799/pair, available in April), designed to be partnered with the excellent Sonos' new Amp ($599, available now). So if your budget for an outdoor system is as much as $1400, this is where we'd spend it.
