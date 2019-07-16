Prime Day: Save almost $200 on Denon D-M41 mini hi-fi system

So you want a great sounding mini hi-fi system but don't want to pay the earth? Then this is the Prime Day deal for you. Denon's D-M series of micro systems have been regular What Hi-Fi? Award winners for as long as we can remember and this, the latest version, is the best yet. So much so we voted it our Best Micro System in 2018. But you better move quickly...
Denon D-M41 micro hi-fi was
$499 now $314 at Amazon
Beautifully built, easy to use, great sound and all the functionality you'll need - and now almost $200 cheaper. A true hi-fi bargain.View Deal
Denon's winning formula combines a CD player, amplifier, FM radio and a cracking pair of speakers. Oh, and you get Bluetooth streaming too on this latest model.
Build and sound quality are excellent. This mighty little system packs a punch, with improved detail and dynamics over its predecessor. Denon's own SC-M41 speakers complement the electronics beautifully.
There are analogue and optical digital inputs so you can, say, connect the Denon to your TV for superior stereo sound when watching the telly. And Bluetooth means streaming music via your smartphone or tablet, from the likes of Spotify, is a breeze.
As all-in-one packages go, this is a cracker, especially at this lower price.
