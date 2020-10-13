Save 40% on Amazon Fire TV Cube in the Prime Day sales

We called the Fire TV Cube the smartest streamer you can buy in our five-star review and it's now down to just $79.99, from its usual price of $119.99, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day deals.

It boasts all the major streaming apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and the brilliant Apple TV app. And all of these are delivered in 4K and Dolby Vision HDR (HDR10+ is also supported).

Amazon Fire TV Cube $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's streaming box packs Alexa voice controls, a huge suite of apps (including Apple TV), and 4K picture quality to really show off all your favorite movies and TV shows. At this price, it would be rude not to.View Deal

The Fire TV Cube earned a stellar five-star review, for not just its video and voice smarts but also its music capabilities. It takes care of your musical needs with Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and, of course, Amazon Music coming as standard.

On top of that, the Fire TV Cube has the full capabilities of an Echo speaker, so it can be used to check the weather, add items to your shopping list, order things from Amazon, set timers, play specific music tracks and check random facts from the internet, all with the power of your voice.

Add in the aforementioned ability to control the other kit in your system, which it does impressively well, and you've got the smartest video streamer you can buy.

A great Prime Day deal makes the Fire TV Cube a real bargain.

