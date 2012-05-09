Samsung today opened the new Samsung Sound Room at its UK office in Brentford, London.

The new facility has been built in conjunction with Dolby and Sonata Acoustics and aims to educate retailers not only on Samsung's latest AV and audio products but on how to listen to and appreciate high-quality audio.

The ultimate aim being for retailers to pass on this new knowledge to consumers in stores – naturally, with the hope they buy Samsung products.

Samsung's bullish about its new home cinema and audio products, such as the valve-sporting HT-E6750W, and hopes to make waves in an area of the UK AV market that hasn't previously been a big focus.

Samsung VP, Andy Griffiths, talked about "premium mainstream" – bringing "high-end audio technologies" to the masses – and hoped that educating retailers at the new Sound Room will help spread the word.

The Samsung Sound Room is Dolby certified and has been built with the help of sound insulation by Sonata Acoustics.

Alan Randall, director of Sonata Acoustics, talked about "making a room within a room, a box within a box" to minimise vibrations and outside interference when designing the room.

Samsung estimates around 1000 retailers will pass through the Sound Room this year.

