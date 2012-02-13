Samsung has confirmed a range of three Android and iPod speaker docks for the UK.

Leading the line is the DA-E750, which uses Samsung's proprietary "hybrid vacuum tube amplifier" technology, which we first saw at CES in January.

It delivers 2.1 channels of sound with 100w of power. There are analogue and USB inputs, plus wireless support via Samsung's Allshare Play DLNA technology, Apple's AirPlay and Bluetooth.

The first Samsung dual dock it can support Galaxy smartphones, such as the S2 and Galaxy Note, as well as the iPod, iPhone and iPad.

It was joined today at Samsung's European Forum by the DA-E550 and DA-650 (pictured), which also offer support for Android and Apple, wired and wirelessly.

Offering a more stylish, upfront design, both support Bluetooth wireless streaming plus docking support for Galaxy smartphones and iOS devices. The larger DA-650 can also support the iPad.

There are also set to be versions of the speaker docks that support Samsung's Galaxy Tab tablets, though due to licensing issues these won't also support iOS devices.

Samsung's range of speaker docks are due to hit the UK in May.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.