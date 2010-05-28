Trending

Richer Sounds 3-day Bank Holiday bonanza starts tomorrow

By News 

Check out the special Bank Holiday TV deals at Richer Sounds

Head on down to your local Richer Sounds store this weekend and you'll find hot deals on a range of Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and LG TVs.

It's part of Richer's three-day Bank Holiday weekend bonanza, running from 10am on Saturday (May 29th) to 4pm on Monday (May 31st).

Deals include an HD-Ready Samsung LE32B350 TV for £249.95, a Full HD Toshiba Regza 32LV665 for £299.95 and LG 42LH2000 HD-Ready LCD for £399.95.

That not big enough for you? Then how about a Samsung PS50B450 plasma for just £499.95. Or the five-star Samsung UE40B7020 at £799.95 (nearly half the price we tested it at).

All offers subject to availability. Check the Richer Sounds website for full details.

