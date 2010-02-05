O2 will celebrate 100 years of rugby at Twickenham Stadium with live 3D screenings of England's home games at 40 Odeon and Cineworld cinemas across England.

The matches are also being broadcast on the BBC HD channel, available on Sky+ HD, Virgin Media's V+ service and Freesat.

Sky and Virgin customers can receive the broadcasts through their HD set-top boxes, and anyone wanting to view the games on Freesat's free-to-air satellite HD TV service will need a satellite dish and Freesat-equipped TV or set-top box.

The RBS Six Nations tournament kicks off on Saturday, February 6th. Matches include:

February 6th: Ireland vs Italy (14.30), England vs Wales (17.00)

February 7th: Scotland vs France (15.00)

February 13th: Wales vs Scotland (14.00)

February 26th: Wales vs France (20.00)

February 27th: England vs Ireland (16.00)

March 13th: Scotland vs England (17.00)

March 20th: Wales vs Italy (14.30)

