The H-Series initially comprises the H3, H4 and H6, all of which now feature colour screens, Bluetooth for wireless streaming and “audio enhancements”, presumably over the Evoke D series.

The new displays show song and radio station information, as well as album artwork, pictures of the presenters and weather depending on the station you’re listening to.

Pure has also revisited the buttons on the radios and has now grouped them into three categories: menu navigation, alarm and presets alongside a back button. The company’s Snoozehandle, which will snooze an alarm by tapping on it, returns to the H4 and H6, while the H3 features a large control dial on the top.

Pure says all three models come with new and improved speaker drivers which are said to make voice and music listening “more intelligible and balanced” and the H4 and H6 also get upgraded internal power supplies. The new supplies claim to “increase dynamic power output and reduce distortion”.

The H4 and H6 get further benefits in the form of redesigned enclosures and now claim to be more resilient to unwanted resonance to help improve sound quality. New bass ports have been fitted too, meaning you can have more freedom when it comes to placement of the H4 and H6 as well providing “maximised bass output”.

All three models in the Evoke H range are digital tick approved, which means they’re future proofed to receive DAB, DAB+ and FM radio stations.

The Pure Evoke H3 (£130), H4 (£170) and H6 (£200) will be available from October and come in oak and walnut finishes.

