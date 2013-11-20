Pure has announced that it will update the Evoke D2 DAB/FM radio with Bluetooth and will be available in time for Christmas.

The Pure Evoke D2 recently won our award for best radio up to £100 for its sound quality, price and build.

Pure now hopes to build on that success and make the Evoke D2 an even more desirable product by adding Bluetooth wireless technology.

The Evoke D2 with Bluetooth will sit alongside the Evoke D4 with Bluetooth and DAB digital radio of the year, Evoke F4 to complete a trio of Bluetooth enabled digital radios.

Users will be able to connect to the radio using their iOS or Android device, and stream content from the Pure Connect application. This gives listeners access to over 20,000 global radio stations, as well as some 200,000 free on-demand programmes and podcasts.

Users will also be able to benefit from Pure's Connect Blue music subscription service, granting access to millions of music tracks for unlimited streaming.

The Evoke D2 with Bluetooth uses the same high-quality Class D amplification as found in its non-Bluetooth counterpart. Also on board are the same features, including iPod/MP3 inputs and alarm, sleep, snooze and kitchen timers.

The Pure Evoke D2 with Bluetooth will be in stores in time for Christmas, with a retail price of £100. It will be available in real wood 'domino' black, and 'glacier' white matte finishes.

by Max Langridge

