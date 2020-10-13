Prime Day Dolby Atmos soundbar deal: five-star Sony HT-ST5000 now less than £950

During the deals extravaganza known as Prime Day, your money always goes that little bit further. Sadly, the same can't be said for the dimensions of your lounge, so if you don't have the space or budget for a fully fledged surround sound speaker package, there are few better ways to enhance the sonic aspect of your movie experience than with this Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar.

The Sony HT-ST5000 was named our favourite soundbar between £1000 and £1500 at the 2019 What Hi-Fi? Awards last year, but remember, it was tested at £1500 on the nail. Thanks to Prime Day, this still-excellent soundbar no longer sits within that price bracket at all.

The new lowest-ever seen price is £949 at Amazon, a whopping £551saving on its 2017 launch price.

Sony HT-ST5000 £1500 £1500 £949 at Amazon

It may still be relatively expensive for a soundbar, but the Sony is a superb-sounding product, packed full of features, and one of the few Dolby Atmos soundbars that we have no hesitation in recommending.View Deal

Sony’s HT-ST5000 is fantastic – pairing a real sense of height with a sophisticated sound quality. If you’ve been looking for a fuss-free way to get Dolby Atmos into your home, this is one of the best we’ve seen.

Not only does it sound great, it's also well featured. Alongside its HDMI output are three HDCP 2.2-compatible inputs that support 4K and HDR passthrough, an optical input, a 3.5mm jack and a USB port.

And you can also stream music to it wirelessly, by connecting the soundbar to the internet via wi-fi, through the ethernet port or Bluetooth 4.1 connection. For those wanting to use their phone to help stream music, Spotify Connect is also built into the HT-ST5000, as is Google Chromecast for Tidal or Google Play Music users.

At £949 – 36 per cent off its original RRP – the Sony HT-ST5000 is not only a great saving, it's also a significant and serious upgrade to your home cinema setup.

