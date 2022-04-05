Powered subwoofers from just $150 at Crutchfield

Crutchfield's having a powered subwoofer sale Monday 4th-10th April with powered subwoofers starting at just $150, and depending on where you're located, free two-day shipping may be included as well.

If you haven't shopped there before, Crutchfield is an electronics retailer with a focus on AV gear, so you can pick up yourself not just a powered subwoofer up to $140 off but an entire home theatre setup at Crutchfield.

A variety of eight different powered subwoofers are currently on sale, including the Jamo S 808 and Jamo S 810 alongside the Kanto SUB8 and Focal Cub3. Different colors are available, and you can choose between more traditional powered subwoofers and compact powered subwoofers.

If you're in the market for a new powered sub and you've got a couple hundred to spend, this Crutchfield sale is a great way to finish out your kit. Plus, Crutchfield's got live support available 24/7, and you can return Crutchfield products that are complete and like-new within 60 days of purchase.

Then, as a retailer focused on electronics and AV equipment in particular, Crutchfield has tech specialists on staff you can reach out to if you're having problems getting your products installed and working, whether you're replacing a part of your car or setting up surround sound.

Check out Crutchfield's powered subwoofers today before the deal goes away at the end of the week on 10th April and save yourself up to $140 on your next purchase.

