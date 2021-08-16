Pick up an Amazon Fire TV Cube for just $100

The five-star Fire TV Cube is one of the smartest video streamers on the market, not to mention Amazon's most powerful Fire TV device. Normally $120, it's down to just $100 at Amazon, saving you $20.

We've seen the Fire TV Cube dip in price before – it even sank to $80 on Amazon Prime Day – but this is still an awesome buy at $100. The price will likely bounce back up any day now, so don't miss out.

The Fire TV Cube earned a stellar five-star review when we tested it a couple of years ago. It boasts all the major streaming apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and the brilliant Apple TV app. And all of these are delivered in 4K and Dolby Vision HDR (HDR10+ is also supported).

It takes care of your musical needs, too, with support for Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and, of course, Amazon Music. Unlike Amazon Fire TV sticks, it has a built-in speaker so you can ask Alexa to check the weather, add items to your shopping list, play specific music tracks or check wikipedia even when your TV is off.

On top of that, the Fire TV Cube has the full capabilities of an Echo speaker, so you can use this device to control the compatible smart home kit, which it does impressively well.

Add in a well-balanced picture performance, some of the most advanced best voice controls around, and you have yourself one of the smartest video streamers on the market. Rated five stars at $120, it's now down to $100 at Amazon. That's a steal if you ask us.

