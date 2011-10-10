Peter Gabriel's new album, New Blood, is released today – and buyers of the two-disc Special Edition get a voucher code allowing them to download a 24-bit studio quality version from Bowers & Wilkins.

In addition, members of the Bowers & Wilkins Society of Sound music subscription service will be able to download an exclusive version of the album: Half Blood. This contains five tracks from the album, and five instrumental versions, and will only be available from the Society of Sound.

New Blood follows on from Gabriel's Scratch My Back, which comprised cover versions of others' songs with an orchestral accompaniment. The new album applies the same treatment to Gabriel's back catalogue, taking those tracks most likely to be enhanced by the orchestral accompaniment.

The New Blood Orchestra's conductor, Ben Foster, says that 'These aren’t just strings on top of a rock band. This is something rebuilt from the ground up. That’s why it’s so successful.'

You can find out more at the Society of Sound website.

