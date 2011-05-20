Notable CD bargains include Rihanna Loud (£6.99), Alison Kraus & Union Station Paper Airline (£6.99), Rumer Seasons of My Soul (£5.99) and Radiohead The King of Limbs (£5.99).

Among the DVD offers are the six-disc Band of Brothers: Collector's Tin (£13.99), Downton Abbey Series 1 (£8.99) and Saw 1-7 Box Set (£27.99).

If you want some high-definition action, there's the X-Men Quadrilogy on Blu-ray (£14.99), Zombieland (£6.99), Terminator 2: Skynet Edition (£6.99) and Batman: The Dark Knight (£10.99).

Check out these and other one-day deals on the Play.com website.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook