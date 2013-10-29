In a move intended to make its Now TV pay-as-you-go offering even more enticing, Sky has added an Entertainment Month Pass for just £4.99 a month.

With no contract to sign, that brings access to up to 10 premium Sky channels including the much-acclaimed Sky Atlantic (with UK exclusives such as Mad Men and Game of Thrones), Sky 1, Sky Arts 1, Discovery, MTV, Comedy Central, Gold, Disney and Fox. That's quite a line-up.

What's more, subscribers will also be able to binge on entire virtual box sets of popular shows such as The Wire, Idiot Abroad and Mad Dogs.

Initially the monthly Entertainment pass will be available through the £9.99 Now TV box, and apps for the Sony PS3, Roku, Macs and PCs. It ill be added to other platforms including the iPhone, iPad, some Android devices, Xbox 360 and LG smart TVs in the next few months.

The introductory price of £4.99/month is available to those customers who sign up before March 31st 2014. We don't yet know what it will cost after that.

Sky already offers a Now TV Sky Movies Pass for £8.99 a month and a Sky Sports Day pass for a tenner a day, plus other bundle deals with discount Sky passes.

By Andy Clough

