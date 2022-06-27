New HomePod 2 rumours tip S8 chip, updated display and 2023 launch date

Apple could be set to launch a new HomePod smart speaker in 2023, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, the well-connected Apple tipster claims the device, codenamed B620, will be powered by the same S8 processor as the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 (the HomePod Mini makes do with the S5).

Apparently, the design will be "closer to the original HomePod in terms of size and audio performance rather than a new HomePod mini". Gurman also tips the new device for an "updated display" and "multi-touch functionality" (though he's less firm on the latter).

Apple surprised everyone when it discontinued the original HomePod last year. The Mini has its charms, but there's no denying that the HomePod offers a richer audio experience.

There's also talk of Apple combining the HomePod and Apple TV into one device, potentially resulting in first 'Apple soundbar'. Those rumours appear to be separate from today's, which suggests that Apple could be working on a number of speaker devices.

Excited? You'll need to be patient. Gurman says that any new HomePod "is unlikely to arrive until next year".

MORE:

Apple HomePod mini vs HomePod: specs, price and features compared

The best smart speakers on the market right now

Sonos One vs Apple HomePod: Which smart speaker should you buy?