It was back at CES in January that we attended a fashion show of Monster's 2012 range of 'lifestyle' headphones, and making thier UK debut this month are models developed in conjunction with Nick Cannon's NCredible Entertainment.

First products in the Monster NCredible line-up are the NTune on-ear headphones (£120, above), and the Nergy in-ear 'phones (£50, below).

Both models are said to "combine Monster's renowned performance and style, with fun, common-sense convenience features, all in a stylish package designed for today's youth".

The lightweight design of the NTunes is intended to make them easy to wear all day long, while the Nergy in-ears are claimed to deliver "a big sound for their compact size".

The in-ears include newly-developed drivers and magnetic Nergy ear buds which snap together to create a necklace when not being used.

Monster's ControlTalk Universal system provides playback control for most Android and Blackberry devices, and allows hands-free calling with many smartphones.

