LG's first 42-inch OLED TV now won't arrive until 2022

LG's first ever 42-inch OLED TV has been delayed until 2022, according to Korean Economic Daily.

The diminutive display was announced back in January as part of the tech giant's 2021 LG TV line-up, but it's yet to be released. Now, it looks like LG "will likely showcase the 42-inch model suitable for gaming" during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January.

“Apparently, LG wants to add the model to next year’s TV lineup to maximise its marketing efforts rather than unveiling it later this year”, said an industry source quoted by KED.

The new 42-inch OLED TV is said to be optimised for next-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Expect support for all of the features that are important to gamers, including HDMI 2.1 connections with support for 4K at 120Hz, VRR and ALLM, plus super-low input lag.

LG scored a huge hit with its first sub-50-inch OLED TV, the 2020 LG OLED48CX, which is currently number four on our list of the best gaming TVs. But, as plonking a 48-inch screen on a desk is far from ideal, the upcoming 42-inch variant could prove even more popular with gamers.

It's also worth noting that LG Display – rather than LG Electronics – is the manufacturer of the 42-inch OLED panel. That means the displays will be available to other brands, so we could see Sony and Panasonic, both of whom currently use LG Display OLED panels, launch their own 42-inchers next year.

As we previously reported, future 42-inch OLED TVs could be sold for less than $1000 (£750, AU$1400).

