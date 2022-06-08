LG's 48-inch C1 OLED TV drops to lowest ever price on Amazon

LG's C1 series of OLED TVs have been one of What Hi-Fi?'s favorites for quite some time, and now you can get LG's cheapest C1, the 48-inch model, for less than $900 on Amazon while supplies last (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price we've seen so far for this particular set, so if you've been waiting to pounce on a great deal, now is your chance.

In our OLED48C1 review, we loved the superb picture quality, its near limitless set of features, and its superb remote and menu system. If you're in the market for a TV that's not too big, this 48-inch C1 is the perfect buy at $897.

Best LG OLED48C1 TV deal

(opens in new tab) LG OLED48C1: $1500 $897 at Amazon (save $603) (opens in new tab)

LG's C1 line of TVs is excellent, offering up fantastic image quality, a huge list of features, and even an intuitive menu system. Plus, as a 4K HDR 120Hz display with HDMI 2.1 inputs, this set is perfect for gamers, too.

LG's C1 TVs are well-known for their superb picture quality, relying on OLED tech to offer up blacks as dark as the vacuum of space. Whether you're watching your favorite YouTuber, the latest blockbuster, or an episode of Stranger Things, it'll look fantastic on the C1, especially 4K HDR content.

The C1 isn't just great for watching content, though, because it's actually one of the best gaming TVs, too. With 4K 120Hz and VRR support (alongside HDMI 2.1 compatibility), next-gen consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X will be able to look their absolute best, running at the highest framerates and resolutions. Sure, it might be a 2021 model, but you'll be paying hundreds of dollars more to get the C2 equivalent.

The speakers on the C1 are good enough for casual viewing too, although you might want to consider pairing a TV of this caliber with an external soundbar. This is where that $600 saving could definitely come in handy.

If you're in the market for a new TV that looks great but don't have space for a larger 55- or 65-inch model, look no further than the 48-inch C1 OLED from LG. This is an excellent TV that we've never seen lower in price, so if you've been waiting, now's your chance.

