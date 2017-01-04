As usual, LG was quick off the mark with its CES 2017 announcements, and its early morning press conference was focused on TVs and TV technology - as well as internet-connected fridges with Amazon Alexa voice control and a smattering of robots.

From OLED and LCD to Dolby Atmos and HDR, it covered just about every base to get any home cinema fan excited for the next 12 months.

We’ll bring you more on everything below from the LG stand over the next few days, but for now, read on for what LG has planned in 2017.

1) More OLED for 2017, and it's getting even thinner

While other manufacturers have struggled to make the numbers add up for OLED, LG has found a way, and is running with it.

The company announced a ten-strong OLED line-up for 2017, including the W7, G7, E7, C7 and B7 ranges that stretch from 55-77in.

The most exciting of all of these is the flagship LG Signature W, which at just 2.57mm, is so thin it can be hung on a wall using ultra-slim magnetic brackets.

Available in 65in and 77in, the Signature W also comes with a separate upward-firing Dolby Atmos soundbar, while the rest of the range will have Atmos capabilities built in – the first TVs on the market to do so.

2) Dolby Atmos is coming to your TV

LG and Dolby have been pretty friendly for a while now, with LG being the only one of the ‘big four’ to support Dolby Vision HDR on its sets last year.

It’s perhaps not surprising then, that it would become the first manufacturer to include Dolby Atmos support across its full range of OLED TVs too.

The B7 and C7 ranges will use their built-in speakers to do the job, while the middle E7 and G7 ranges will come with a built-in soundbar – it’s just the flagship W range that comes with the separate soundbar (pictured above) for the best performance.

LG didn’t stop there though, and also announced further support for the format with its first standalone Atmos soundbar, the PJ9.

3) New HDR is on the way - and LG will support it

As if two types of HDR (HDR10 and Dolby Vision) weren’t enough, LG has announced its 2017 TVs will support two more versions to ensure your TV is absolutely futureproofed.

This includes the newest version of the format, Hybrid Log Gamma, which was used in the 4K Planet Earth II trials late last year, as well as the forthcoming Advanced HDR from Technicolor.

LG also announced it had worked closely with Technicolor on both its 2017 OLED and UHD TVs to ensure colour reproduction across its whole range is as accurate as when the content was filmed.

4) webOS 3.5 is coming to your TV. And your fridge

LG’s brand new webOS 3.5 smart TV interface is coming to the entire range of LG’s 2017 OLED and UHD TVs, and it’s looking better than ever.

Alongside a number of improvements that’ll get you to the content you want quicker, it also supports VR, allowing you to view 360-degree VR content on your TV, and use LG’s improved Magic Remote to navigate your way around.

LG also announced that webOS would be stretching its legs outside of the TV world this year too, and will feature on the company’s first smart fridge, alongside Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

5) LG isn’t turning its back on LCD, and has some plans for the future too

As well as OLED TVs, LG showed off its three-strong range of LCD TVs, namely the SJ9500, SJ8500 and SJ8000 series.

They all use something called Nano Cell technology, which aims to deliver improved viewing angles and top notch colour reproduction.

Unlike the quantum dot technology used by Samsung and Panasonic, which uses differently sized particles, Nano Cell opts for uniform particles in an effort to create subtler, more accurate colours. We’ll be checking this out once we get a closer look at the sets on the stand.

As is often the way at CES, we also got a little peek into LG's R&D department too, with teases of an OLED screen with speakers embedded into the panel itself, a double-sided OLED TV for dual watching and a transparent display too. We do love a bit of crazy futuregazing...

