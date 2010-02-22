It will accommodate up to 10,000 more employees at the company's Digital City.



With a floorspace of 297,000 sq m, the building is expected to cost 800bn won, or around £450m, to construct. Staff there will work across the company's seven key business areas, including mobile phones, semiconductors, home entertainment equipment and domestic appliances.



It's scheduled to open in 2013, and is part of Samsung's plan to increase its global sales to over £250bn by 2020.



Speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the company and the province in which Digital City is located, Samsung Electronics' president, Choi Ji-Seong, said that “Given the fact that the most of the next generation digital products are converged and integrated products, the new centre will make it easier for us to gather research staff from other industries.

“We will strive to make the Samsung Digital City the center of research and development in the global market."



