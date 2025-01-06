Samsung’s new QD-OLED TV panels are set to be even brighter than last year’s models

Samsung's lifted a wealth of details on its 2025 TVs, including a major boost to its top line QD-OLED sets.

According to FlatpanelsHD, this year’s QD-OLED TVs from Samsung Display will be 30 per cent brighter than last year’s models.

We can expect to see the panel in action in at least the Samsung S95F at CES 2025 where it will debut. It could also make an appearance in models to be released later in the year.

The previous model boasted the ability to reach 3000 nits, and the new panel has been reported to best that with over 4000 nits. We have reached out to Samsung to confirm the exact figure, and the What Hi Fi? Team are at CES to get all the latest updates.

We reviewed Samsung’s S95D which offers 3000 nits, and gave it five stars for its phenomenal contrast and picture quality last year. In our review, we said its “ground-breaking brightness makes it the best OLED TV yet for bright rooms”.

That being said, Samsung is not the only company going hard on brightness this year. LG, for example, has announced the launch of the G5 OLED which they have said will be the brightest TV on the market.

Samsung have also released information on how AI will factor into their new OLED TV models ahead of CES 2025. The tech giants said their Samsung Vision AI features have now been integrated into their Neo QLED, OLED and QLED sets, among others.

The company’s smart TVs and monitors will feature Microsoft Copilot, which will provide the option to have personalised content recommendations as well as other services.

