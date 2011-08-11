Japanese consumers are about to have a cut-price way of getting into 3D: retailer Aeon will tomorrow start selling a 32in 3D TV for Y59,800, or about £475.

That's around half the price of current 3D sets of this size in Japan.

Taking advantage of low-cost Chinese manufacture, courtesy of Pixela, favourable exchange rates, and its existing distribution network for imported furniture and other products, Aeon has so far stocked up with 10,000 of the TVs.

They'll be sold through around 300 of its stores in Japan, complete with a five-year warranty. Additional glasses will be available for Y3980 (just over £30), and a matching stereo audio system will retail for Y24,800 (under £200).

The TV uses the polarised passive-glasses 3D technology, supports Full HD TV standards and comes complete with an external hard drive giving up to 30 hours of recording capacity.

