ISE 2020: what to expect from the world's biggest pro AV show

ISE 2020 is the 17th annual incarnation of the Integrated Systems Europe trade show and more than 80,000 people are expected to descend on Amsterdam’s RAI to see and hear the latest AV products.

Aimed at the professional side of the audio and video business, expect smart home systems, huge screens and custom install speakers galore, as well as plenty of more traditional consumer AV products.

More than 1300 exhibitors will be at the show, including familiar hi-fi and home cinema names, such as Bose, Bluesound, Epson, Lenovo, McIntosh, Monitor Audio, Panasonic, Shure, Sonos, Sonus Faber and Sony.

ISE will take place at the RAI Amsterdam convention centre for the last time this year. Having outgrown the space, ISE will move to Barcelona next year. ISE 2020 opens on Tuesday 11th February and runs until the end of the week. We'll be covering the show live, with news, pictures and hands-on reviews.

ISE 2020: what to expect

(Image credit: ISE)

ISE promises "the world’s leading producers of AV products, technologies and solutions", with areas of the show floor called Audio and Live Events, Digital Signage, Innovation Zone, Residential Solutions and Smart Building.

We expect to see plenty of monitors, displays and signs (there are 400 exhibitors promising some form of digital signage), as well as custom install speakers and control systems (200 exhibitors in the Audio and Live Events Technology Zone), and a wealth of smart home accessories.

Among the new exhibitors at ISE 2020 are Bluesound, Cedar Audio, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Funktion One. There's also an area dedicated to VR for the first time.

Last year's show highlights came in the form of a 292 inch 8K version of Samsung’s The Wall display, plenty of 4K and 8K projectors, a return to custom install for legendary audio brand McIntosh, a surprising reveal of new electronics from Rotel, and some smart in-wall, outdoor Sonos speakers.

This year we already know a few snippets of news that we can expect to see. McIntosh and Sonus Faber, which are both part of the McIntosh Group, are set to showcase new custom installation high-end audio products. Last year McIntosh launched distribution amplifiers and in-wall speakers.

Monitor Audio will be demoing its IMS-4 music streamer at the show. Featuring the BluOS streaming platform, as found on Bluesound products, the IMS-4 can stream to four separate zones, access networked music libraries, and work with voice control. It's the first time Monitor Audio has offered audio demos of the new streamer.

There's of course plenty of room for companies who might not previously have been on your (or our) radar.

French company Storm Audio will be exhibiting its MK2 family of processors and amplifiers, promising flexibility with 16, 24 or 32-channel analogue preamp/processors, a fully loaded digital AES 32-channel machine as well as 8 and 16-channel amps.

And start-up company Theory Audio Design will launch its first soundbars, speakers and subs. Perhaps most intriguing is the ALC-1809, a nine-channel amplified loudspeaker controller, "the AV version of an integrator’s Swiss army knife", promising to combine the functionality of five products in one.

From familiar names to start-ups, 8K TVs to multi-room audio, we're certainly looking forward to exploring what ISE 2020 has to offer.