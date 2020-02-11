Naim adds Control4 support to Mu-so, Uniti and ND streamers

Now that the world is full of smart, connected devices, it's not just about new hardware launches, the software needs some love, too.

Naim has chosen this year's ISE to announce a neat software update for its range of streaming products: full support for Control4, the home automation system.

The new Control4 driver works across the Naim Mu-so, Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation, Uniti Atom, Uniti Star, Uniti Nova, ND5 XS 2, NDX 2 and ND555 streamers, with the promise of further support in the future.

This means custom installers can now use Control4's range of remote controls and apps to power Naim's excellent network products. Control4 can be used to browse and playback media, and for simple control of devices, and it works in harmony with the existing Naim app and features. It also allows for browsing Tidal and internet radio.

The update follows last month's addition of native Qobuz support to the company's music streaming family, allowing you to stream Qobuz directly within the Naim control app.

