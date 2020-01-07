InFocus launches InfinityTV frame-less 4K TVs at CES 2020

It may be one of the trickier consumer electronics categories in which to turn a profit, but the TV market has a new player: InFocus has launched a range of 4K TVs at CES 2020.

The InFocus InfinityTV range boasts frameless 'infinity' screens - because there's no visible frame, the screen just stops. InFocus describes this as design as, "dripping off the screen". Quite.

The sets are 4K HDR and run Android TV, so you'll find the Google Play Store, Google Assistant and Chromecast all built-in. The InFocus TVs are also compatible with Amazon's Alexa personal assistant and offer dual-band wi-fi.

The sets will debut in March in the US and Canada, and will initially be available in four sizes: 43in, 50in, 55in and 65in. But more models, ranging from 32in all the way up to 80in, will land between April and June – these ones running Roku's smart TV platform.

There's no word on price just yet. But considering InFocus' reputation as a budget TV manufacturer, don't expect them to cost too much.

