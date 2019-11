UK supermarket giant Asda has announced what it is calling its 'biggest ever tech sale'.

Items on offer include a 15.6in Polaroid TV for just £59, an LG NB2020A soundbar for £75 and a Garmin Nuvi SatNav for £99.

Perhaps the most eye-catching offer, though, is this 50in LG plasma, which could be yours for a touch under £400.

Further details on these and other offers are available on Asda's website.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook