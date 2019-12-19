Holiday deal: save $80 on Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless headphones

We know, you've read our Christmas gift guides. You also thought you had everything taken care of, thanks to some sensible spending during the Black Friday weekend. But there's always one gift you forgot, and thankfully Best Buy may have the solution.

The retailer giant is now offering a huge saving on the popular, AirPod-rivalling Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless headphones. They've dropped to a seriously low $109.99, down from their original $189.99 RRP.

Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless $190 $109 at Best Buy

An integrated motion sensor to track workouts, HearThru technology to filter ambient noise into the buds, an IP56 rating, four mics for clear calls and 15 hours of use thanks to the portable charging case. While we haven't tested them, it's an awful lot of tech for the money...

View Deal

These Jabra Active buds boast five hours of use on a full charge, plus two extra charges from the case – making them good for 15 hours. There's Bluetooth 5.0 for truly wireless listening, and the Jabra Sound+ app means you can alter the EQ settings if you need a bass-heavy playlist to fuel your run. You can also take calls and choose which voice assistant you'd like to speak with.

HearThrough (which works to filter in the sounds surrounding the user if they want to briefly listen to, say, a train announcement) can be toggled at the touch of a button, and there's a motion tracker for monitoring workouts.

We haven't had the Jabra Elite Active 65t buds in to put them through their paces, but for this money (and with these features) they've got an awful lot going for them. They could be music for someone's ears this festive season.

MORE:

Best wireless headphones 2019

The best AirPods deals: cheapest AirPods prices