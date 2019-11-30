Here are the 6 best Black Friday TV deals still available

The day itself may be drawing to a close, but there are still plenty of excellent Black Friday TV deals and Black Friday OLED TV deals available. While some great TV deals have already come and gone, showing the importance of snapping up deals quickly before they go out of stock, others are, thankfully, sticking around a while longer.

We've trawled through every major US retailers' TV deals to pick out the very best, and below are our curated list of six, from 43-inch to 65-inch screens, LCDs to OLEDs, and $300 buys to those that are five times that...

Samsung QN55Q70R 55in 4K QLED TV $1500 $998 at Walmart

If you want a bigger-sized QLED, this is the best-value TV deal. The Q70R offers many of the features of the top-of-the-range Samsung Q90R but at a lower price. The 65in version of this TV has recently won a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award.View Deal

LG OLED55C9PUA 55in 4K OLED TV $2500 $1497 at Walmart

Alternatively, those looking for a premium 55in TV can opt for an OLED TV – and this one is the very best. In fact, we recently crowned it our favourite TV of the year – and that was before the $1000 price cut.View Deal

Toshiba 55in 4K Fire TV Edition + Echo Dot $500 $300 at Best Buy

Got a more modest budget? Looking for a second-room TV? This Toshiba has Amazon's Fire TV smart platform built-in – ideal for Prime subscribers but also those who stream from other platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Disney+. You can use the free Echo Dot to hands-free voice control the TV, too.View Deal

TCL 50in 5-Series 4K Roku TV $600 $300 at Amazon

A budget 50in 4K TV with two USPs: built-in Roku, giving owners direct access to a plethora of smart apps, and Dolby Vision HDR support. A well-specc'd TV for its modest price tag.View Deal