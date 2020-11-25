Grab Bowers & Wilkins' PI4 noise-cancelling in-ears for £100, down from £270!

Here's a Bowers & Wilkins Black Friday headphones deal to shout about: the PI4 (aka the advanced variant of the Bowers & Wilkins PI3 – which we awarded five stars to earlier this year) has been reduced from £270 to just £100 for Black Friday. And the deal's live now at Amazon!

B&W noise-cancelling wireless headphones 63% off

The PI4 packs customized 14mm drivers, which Bowers & Wilkins is quick to state are designed by the same team behind the 800 Diamond series speakers used in Abbey Road Studios.

There's adaptive noise cancelling onboard, which promises to automatically respond to your environment and adjust the levels of cancellation – and thus keep the outside world out of your playlist.

One charge gives you 12 hours of battery life, and if that’s not enough, a 15-minute quick charge nets you a claimed 3 hours of immediate playback.

The neckband has in-line controls so using the three buttons on the right side of the neckband, you’ll be able to control functions such as play/pause, track skipping and volume. The band is made from coated silicone and rubber that is soft, smooth and flexible, which should make it less prone to tangling or catching.

These wireless headphones include Bluetooth 5.0 and Qualcomm's AptX Adaptive chipset, a high-quality codec that enables the wireless transmission of 24-bit hi-res audio, too.

The PI4s also benefit from B&W's dedicated mobile app (available on the Google play store & IOS app store) ‘Bowers & Wilkins Headphones’, which lets you check battery status, fine-tune the noise cancellation settings, listen to soundscapes offline, manage connections for up to six devices and update the software with new features added regularly.

All of this, and you get a selection of silicone and rubber EarTips and EarWings in multiple sizes, to make sure a comfortable and secure fit will soon be yours.

Our advice? We loved the PI3, and while we haven't tested this particular model, Bowers & Wilkins produces some of the finest audio products to have graced our testing facilities. Someone's Christmas present may well have just been sorted...

