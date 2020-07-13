Galaxy Buds Live leak: case and wireless earbuds pictures spotted

Anyone hankering after the new, undeniably jelly bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live can probably start to get excited: an image from noted leaker Evan Blass on Twitter seems to show a close-up of the latest Buds – and their case – in that all-new 'Mystic Bronze' colourway.

The colour of the new Galaxy Buds 2 seems to correspond with a recently leaked image of the new Note 20 Ultra, as well as a metallic droplet seen on the tantalisingly brief Galaxy Unpacked trailer, Samsung's virtual product-reveal event now confirmed for 5th August.

Blass actually posted a set of two images to his Patreon account (which were promptly seen and shared by 9to5Google) and they offer the most up-close and personal look at the Galaxy Buds+ successors we've had so far.

New post at Patreon: "Samsung Galaxy Buds Live" [https://t.co/Vtyo8kleeT] pic.twitter.com/wOEzLiNuhBJuly 9, 2020

We'd been hoping to see the new Buds Live alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series at Samsung's upcoming online event – and the outlook now seems decidedly positive.

With Galaxy Buds Live support pages now popping up in Korea (thank you, specialist Samsung site SamMobile), it's highly possible that the Buds Live will hit the market with either this new handset or with the Samsung 5G Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone, a video of which (featuring the same new paint job) has recently been shared by another notable leaker, Max Weinbach.

So, what can we tell from the new images? The design is as expected, but we can now see what appears to be a small vent in the middle of the bud. There also seems to be two microphone holes - presumably, these will assist their noise-cancelling feature and phone calls.

The charging case for the Galaxy Buds Live seems to be shaped like a rounded-off square, with charging pins to charge each earbud. Presumably, there are magnets to keep the buds aligned while charging, too. As well as that much-touted mystic bronze colourway, the image also shows black and white options.

The new Buds are apparently 2.8cm long and 1.3cm wide and (according to SamMobile), won’t protrude from the ear. The lower part will sit directly inside the ear canal, while the back section fills the upper part of the ear. The charging cradle’s thickness is said to be a slender 2.6cm, too.

Battery life, charging time and other key specs are still to be confirmed – but we're anticipating more leaks as we get closer to that 5th August Unpacked event. Stay tuned, folks...

