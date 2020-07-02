Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra apparently leaked on Samsung's own website

Few things are as exciting as an official first look at a rumoured new smartphone – and this is (probably) what we're looking at, since the image above seems to come from Samsung's own website.

At the time of going to press, images purported to show the rumoured Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are still live on a server although, for some reason, the link refers to the 'galaxy-note8'.

XDA TV host and writer, Max Weinbach, first tweeted the two shots, which he says were on Samsung's Russian website. Odd? Not really. It wouldn't be the first time Samsung has deployed such a tactic: in February, the Korean giant 'accidentally' confirmed the Galaxy S20's name on its German and Belgian sites.

Samsung accidently posted the Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze on their Russian website. It looks great! pic.twitter.com/irRWVHLq5eJuly 1, 2020

Why might Samsung do this now? Well, there's a big event coming up. The Galaxy Note 20 has been tipped for an August release date at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, rumoured to be taking place on 5th August.

The South Korean tech giant is also expected to unveil its Galaxy Fold 2 phone at the event, so why not an 'Ultra' flagship Note handset, too?

Furthermore, it has been assumed that Samsung's completely redesigned true wireless headphones, the Galaxy Buds 2/Galaxy Buds Live, will be bundled either for free or at a discount with pre-orders of the new phones (as the Galaxy Buds+ were with Galaxy S20 Series pre-orders). In order for this to happen, the new handsets will have to put in an official appearance soon...

It's important to note that there's no concrete proof that the classy renders above actually depict the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, since there's no title or additional text to go with them. They definitely do depict an unreleased Galaxy Note phone though, with a substantial camera array that's remarkably similar design to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, released earlier this year.

