Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 reportedly has 120Hz screen but no S-Pen

A new leak has tipped Samsung's next foldable phone for some major upgrades. The Galaxy Fold 2 will boast a larger, 7.7in foldable display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, plus a tougher design, according to ETNews.

The report, based on a leaked infographic, claims that the Fold 2's foldable OLED screen will be protected by a layer of hardy 'Ultra Thin Glass', rather than the plastic of the original. It also gets an elegant 'punch hole' camera design rather than the fairly ugly 'notch' of the first Fold.

Robustness aside, the Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly also get a larger external OLED display – stretched from 4.6in to 6.2in – making it easier to browse the internet without having to open the device.

But what of the S-Pen stylus? Well, it seems that Samsung has deleted it from the Fold 2's spec sheet. According to the leak, "Samsung Electronics will probably not include an S Pen to the Galaxy Fold 2".

The launch of the first generation Galaxy Fold back in 2019 didn't exactly go to plan. The 7.3in bendy screen on some early samples was faulty and the device earned mixed reviews. Since then, Samsung has upped its game and unveiled a cheaper, sleeker foldable phone – the Galaxy Z Flip – with a 6.7in AMOLED display. So could the Fold 2 be a case of third time's a charm?

Samsung seems to think so. ETNews also reports that the South Korean tech giant is aiming to build 300,000 Galaxy Fold 2 devices a month and sell around 3 million in a single year.

Samsung is set to officially unveil the cutting-edge smartphone – alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series – on 5th August at its next Galaxy Unpacked event.

