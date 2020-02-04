Samsung accidentally confirms Galaxy S20 name on its own website

If you're having a bad day, spare a thought for the poor Samsung employee who accidentally leaked the name of its next flagship phone on the company's own website.

The firm unwittingly confirmed that it will soon launch devices called the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ by listing those names on its support and pre-launch product pages for its compatible accessories. The pages went live on Samsung's German and Belgian sites (spotted by phone blog Mobile Fun), and are still live, for now at least. It's just a shame there are no pictures of the actual S20...

(Image credit: Samsung)

There's also no mention of the rumoured S20 Ultra, although Mobile Fun has found this page, which it reckons is a support page for that particular handset.

The S20 Ultra is thought to be even more high-end than the S20+, a sort of flagship of a flagship, of a flagship, if you like.

We'll know for certain in a week's time. The S20 range will be unveiled at Samsung Unpacked on Tuesday 11th February. We should also see the Galaxy Z Flip folding phone, and Galaxy Buds+, Samsung's next-gen true wireless earbuds.

The action starts at 11am PT/2pm ET/7PM GMT. You can watch live on Samsung's website, or log on to What Hi-Fi? for all the updates as they happen.

MORE:

Samsung Galaxy S20: release date, leaks and latest news

Samsung Galaxy S20: camera specs confirmed by leak

Best smartphones: The best phones for music and movies