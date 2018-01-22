If Exposure’s XM series of hi-fi components was plentiful coming into 2018 – what with its XM3 phono stage, XM5 integrated amp, XM9 mono power amp and XM7 preamp – it can now almost be described as ample, thanks to the addition of a new headphone amplifier.

The XM HP is a more headphone-focused variation on the XM7, featuring enhanced headphone circuitry with an output stage designed to cater for low-impedance headphones.

Twin sets of 6.3mm jacks and XLR sockets allow two pairs of headphones to be used at once, and a separate preamp output also allows users to pass volume duties to, say, a power amp or pair of active speakers if they so wish.

A moving magnet phono stage allows for direct hook-up to a turntable, while two further analogue inputs cater for alternative analogue sources.

A DAC feeding five digital inputs covers digital sources, too. Coaxial and optical inputs accommodate playback of files up to 24bit/192kHz, while USB also adds DSD64 file support to the XM HP’s spec sheet. So, as headphone amps go, the XM HP is bursting at the seams.

The Exposure XM HP, priced £1300, is available now your choice of black or titanium finishes.

