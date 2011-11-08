New from Dutch company Eminent is what it describes as its most advanced media player, the EM7285.

Selling for £190 through distributor Enta Tech, it has both wireless and wired network connectivity, 1080P video and Dolby TrueHD/DTS-HD Master Audio capability, and the option of adding an internal hard drive via a slot on the side housing a 3.5in SATA bay.

USB3.0 connectivity gives fast data transfer to that hard drive, and the unit also offers Gigabit LAN and wireless 'N' networking for playback from an external computer or NAS device, plus a USB port for fast transfer of content or playback.

It supports audio formats including MP3, OGG and FLAC, and MKV, VC-1, AVCHD MPEG-4, H.264 and X.264 video in 1080P resolution, as well as the likes of DivX, XviD and MPEG-1/-2 in standard resolution.

The unit is finished in black aluminium, providing both cooling and noise isolation.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook