Norwegian high-end company Electrocompaniet is the latest to add an amp with integrated digital-to-analogue conversion to its range.

The new PI 2D, which has just gone on sale at £2600/€3150 as part of the company's Prelude range, has no fewer than 10 inputs, half of them digital, and uses a 24-bit/192kHz DAC with asynchronous capability.

Digital inputs are provided on a USB Type-B socket for computer connection, plus two optical and two electrical sockets, while the amp also has one set of balanced XLR inputs and four sets of conventional RCA inputs.

It delivers 2x100W into 8ohms, rising to 2x220W into 2ohms, and uses surface mount technology designed to maintain quality while reducing manufacturing costs, thanks to Electrcompaniet's dedicated SMT production line.

