Dynaudio's Xeo range has managed to successfully buck the trend of wireless music meaning a compromise over sound quality, so naturally we have high hopes for this new compact addition.

Like its bigger siblings, the Xeo 2 speakers feature built-in amplifiers, and can work without the use of the Dynaudio Hub or Connect.

They feature Bluetooth for simple wireless streaming from any compatible device, but using a Hub or Connect allows you to bring other sources into play, and to connect multiple Xeo 2s to create a multi-room system.

There's the option of a wired digital input too, which is capable of supporting hi-res audio up to 192kHz. Analogue inputs include stereo RCA and 3.5mm.

The speakers also benefit from Dynaudio’s active DSP filters, plus the company's Sound Power and Adaptive Bass technologies. The Danish company claims these optimise bass output against amplifier load and allow the speakers to deliver lower frequencies than their compact size might suggest.

The drivers include a 27mm pre-coated soft-dome tweeter for an “exceptionally smooth response”, while the woofer is a one-piece, proprietary Magnesium Silicate Polymer cone. MSP has been used for improved rigidity that aims to deliver a controlled sound.

Dynaudio says the Xeo 2s deliver “a scale of sound reproduction that astonishes considering their compact compact cabinets and competitive price point”. Bold claim but perhaps no more than you might expect for the £995 price tag. Look out for a review in the new year.

