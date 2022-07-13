Don't buy AirPods Pro, this much cheaper Prime Day headphones deal is way better

The AirPods 2 (opens in new tab) and AirPods Pro (opens in new tab) are among the most popular Prime Day deals of 2022 so far – and with good reason. They're both discounted to exceptional prices and are fuss-free buys for anyone who owns an iPhone.

But even Apple fans and device users have a much better Prime Day deal available to them now because some of the best noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds ever made are down to their lowest ever price and undercut both AirPods models.

Once £220 / $230, the multi-Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM3 are now just £76 (opens in new tab) / $128 (opens in new tab) for Prime Day. That's an unprecedented 65 per cent saving on the original RRP for Prime Day (and still far below their previous best price of £96 / $139).

Fair play, Amazon.

UK: Sony WF-1000XM3 £220 £76 at Amazon (save £144)

The XM3 might have been succeeded by the newer XM4, but they're still great wireless earbuds. Superb sound, decent battery life and a comfy fit mean they still do the job. And at this price, they're an absolute Prime Day steal.

US: Sony WF-1000XM3 $230 $128 at Amazon (save $102)

While they don't match the eight hours of battery life offered by their successors, the pricier WF-1000XM4, a run time of six hours per charge (and up to 32 hours with the charging case, without ANC on) trumps the 24-hour life of the AirPods Pro. They're comfortable enough to wear for hours on end without complaint, and the controls are more intuitive and reliable, too.

Things are even better in the sound department, with exceptional performance bolstered by truly impressive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to help block out outside noise. Turning ANC doesn't detrimentally affect the sound performance of the Sonys as much as it does the AirPods Pros either.

The AirPods Pro may offer a slightly more seamless user experience for iPhones and the benefit of spatial audio to those who are interested, but the Sony XM3 trump their Apple rivals in every other way – especially sonically.

The XM3 simply sound a lot better and are cheaper on Prime Day. We know where we'd spend our money.

