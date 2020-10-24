$50 off Technics wireless earbuds with this early Black Friday deal

On the hunt for the best early Black Friday deals on wireless earbuds? We've just spotted that Amazon has slashed the price of the Technics' EAH-AZ70W to $199.99 - down from £249.99.

Technics is best known for its legendary turntables but earlier this year the Japanese company unveiled its first pair of wireless earbuds. The EAH-AZ70Ws combine impressive sonics with the cutting-edge noise-cancelling. Grab 20% off while you can...

Technics EAH-AZ70W wireless earbuds $ 249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon has chopped $50 off the price of Technics' first pair of wireless earbuds. They produce a punchy sound and feature impressive noise-cancelling tech. Choose between black or silver finishes.View Deal

These premium buds rub shoulders with the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3. But how do they measure up to such illustrious company?

They certainly look the part and sport a smart, brushed-aluminium finish. They're also rated IPX4 splash-resistant, so they're durable enough to survive the rigours of daily life.

Technics has packed these buds with plenty of features, too. You get adjustable Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology, built-in Alexa voice control and decent battery life (six hours plus an extra 12 hours from the included charging case).

And if sound quality is your main priority, you won't be disappointed. These buds use newly-developed 10mm dynamic drivers resulting in a solid, punchy, spacious and open sound.

We originally tested the EAH-AZ70Ws at their launch price ($289.99). They performed brilliantly but, we felt that rivals offered better value for money, and rated them four-stars accordingly. Now that the price has dropped to just $199.99, this seriously enhances their appeal. Buy with confidence.

