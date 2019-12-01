Cyber Monday deals: Sony wireless headphones down to just $40

Congratulations, you've landed on one of the very best Cyber Monday headphones deals. The Sony WH-CH500 wireless on-ears are now more or less half price over at Walmart, reduced to just $40.

Not surprisingly, this is also one of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals live right now. The seller through Walmart is Focus Camera, which is also responsible for another killer headphones deal: Sony true wireless earbuds for just $80.

While the WH-C500 don't have noise-cancelling (that's a benefit of the also-discounted $88 WH-CH700 instead), there's an impressive 20 hours of battery life, NFC one-touch Bluetooth connectivity, and a design that allows you to fold them flat.

We'd snap these up if you're looking for a convenient pair of budget headphones to sling into a bag for the daily grind. After all, you don't come across a pair of Sony wireless on-ear headphones for $40 every day now, do you?

MORE:

The best Cyber Monday deals

Best Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Best AirPods Cyber Monday deals