The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is the place to be in Janurary for new tech, and Etymotic is using it to introduce its latest in-ear headphones. They're dubbed ER3SE Studio Edition and ER3XR Extended Response.

The difference between the two? Well, according to Etymotic, the Studio Edition delivers "high accuracy with a flat response" while the Extended Response offers a "slight bass boost for those listeners that prefer a stronger low end response."

Both headphones feature noise-isolating tips, and Etymotic says between 35 and 42 decibels of noise can be blocked out by the headphones' tips.

Which you choose comes down to personal preference, as both are priced at £180. Unfortunately (or, perhaps, fortunately), they don't have real-time translation or OLED screens built-into them - but you can't have everything...

