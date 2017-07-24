One of the most iconic robots in cinema history is the Cyberdyne Systems Model 101 Series 800 Terminator featured in, unsurprisingly, the film Terminator 2: Judgment Day (and, for that matter, The Terminator, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys)

But the reason we're focusing on Terminator 2: Judgement Day is because it's soon to be available as a 4K HDR Blu-ray complete with life-sized T-800 endoskeleton arm signed by director James Cameron. UK pricing is yet to be confirmed, but in the U.S. you're looking at $175.

Only 6000 will be produced but, if you'd rather skip on the robotic appendage, you can pick up a normal edition of the UHD Blu-ray for £20, which will include both the UHD Blu-ray and the HD Blu-ray.

If you are picking one up, why not grab a mechanical skull amplifier while you're at it?

Read more:

Samsung's Bixby personal assistant could soon sound much more human

Fender launches two new Bluetooth speakers

This radio reads your expression and plays music based on your mood

Disney's first Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray: Guardians of the Galaxy 2

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray: all the 4K discs on sale and coming soon

Best Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray players