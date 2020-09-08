BT Sport Ultimate 4K now available on more products, including Amazon Fire TV

BT Sport's 4K tier, BT Sport Ultimate, is now accessible in more ways and to more sports fans than ever before. How come? From today, BT Sport is making its BT Sport app available on the Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku streaming sticks and Roku TV models.

The app is launching on these devices and platforms in time for the new Premier League season, which kicks off this weekend with Fulham vs Arsenal at 12.30pm BST. The BT Sport App is now available on a wide range of large screen devices and platforms, which also includes Samsung smart TVs, Now TV, Sony PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as mobiles, tablets, BT TV, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

And here's the best bit: existing BT Sport customers who have the necessary BT subscription plus an Amazon Fire TV stick with 4K, Roku Premiere streaming stick, Roku TV or one of the 4K devices running Android TV (including selected TV sets from Sony, Phillips, TCL, Sharp, Cello and JVC) will be able to access BT Sport Ultimate, a channel providing regular live sport in 4K with High Dynamic Range (HDR).

Existing BT Sport customers with access to the app for large-screen devices can get BT Sport on those aforementioned newly-supported devices and platforms at no extra cost, allowing them to watch live, catch-up and on-demand sport, and have a second screen to watch two livestreams simultaneously.

New BT Sport customers can access the app and get watching in a range of ways, including buying a BT Sport Monthly Pass, which offers a flexible way to watch top-flight sport for a simple monthly fee with no contract, for £25 per month.

Any caveats we should mention? A couple – existing BT Sport customers who do not have access to the app on large screen devices are as follows: EE customers with only small screen app access (mobile/tablet), BT Business customers, customers who only take BT Mobile, Virgin Media BT Sport customers and those who subscribe to BT Sport directly from Sky.

MORE:

England vs Australia T20 live stream: watch the cricket anywhere in the world

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs Apple TV 4K: which is better?

NFL live stream: how to watch the 2020 NFL season from anywhere in the world

Best media streamers 2020: The best TV streaming devices