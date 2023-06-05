Watch The Ashes 2023: live stream England vs Australia for free – from anywhere

Watch England vs Australia Ashes Series live stream

Every Test of this summer's Ashes series is free-to-stream on 9Now in Australia. The first two Tests are also being shown for free on Spark Sport in New Zealand. Use a VPN to access that free coverage from anywhere. In the UK, The Ashes will be broadcast on Sky Sports, while cricket fans in the US can tune in via Willow TV. The whole series will meanwhile be broadcast live in India. Full details on how to watch The Ashes 2023 just below.

England vs Australia Ashes series 2023: preview

Skipper Ben Stokes will be hoping to steer England to victory in the 2023 Ashes – their first triumph in the Ashes in eight years – when they take on old foes Australia in the much-anticipated summer Test series.

The hosts have much to make up for, having lost the last two Ashes series down under and having drawn at home back in 2019.

As evidenced by the last series seventeen months ago, there's much ground to make up for England, with that encounter finishing 4-0 as Pat Cummins’ side inflicted one of the worst Ashes defeats on their rivals in recent memory.

Currently siting in third, behind Australia in the ICC world test rankings, England are nevertheless a very different proposition these days under the stewardship of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum and their more aggressive "Bazball' tactics, and will be determined to hit back and reclaim the world's most famous urn.

Jofra Archer and Olly Stone are both confirmed out for England, however Stokes is expected to play a "full role" as an all-rounder during the series after seeking treatment for chronic tendonitis.

Key to Australia’s success will be it's intimidating middle-order, with Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Steve Smith showing their prowess by piling on the runs in their recent series against West Indies.

Read on to find out how you can watch every ball of the England vs Australia 2023 Ashes series live from wherever you are in the world.

Ashes 2023 free live stream in Australia

The great news for cricket fans in Australia is that they can they can watch every Test of the 2023 Ashes for FREE on Channel 9.

That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Going to be outside Oz during the 2023 Ashes? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Watch England vs Australia live stream from overseas using a VPN

Most live sports coverage is location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any 2023 Ashes live stream – including those free options.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For England vs Australia, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs Australia live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

England vs Australia live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast every ball live of The Ashes 2023.

Watch the 2023 Ashes live on Sky Sports

Don't want to commit to a Sky subscription? No problem. Cordcutters can enjoy a live stream of the Ashes with a Now Sports streaming pass (from £11.99 a day). Also consider: Sky Stream, which we rated five stars in our recent review. Play begins each day of the Ashes 2023 series at 11am BST.

England vs Australia live stream in USA and Canada

Willow TV has the rights to air The Ashes 2023 in the States, but there's plenty of options for those who want to see England vs Australia without cable.

Each game of the Summer series is set to start at 6am ET / 3am PT.

You can stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. It costs just $5 to add Willow TV to your Sling subscription for the first month ($10 a month after).

Watch The Ashes 2023 with Sling TV

Cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the 2023 Ashes series in full in the US and Canada. Don't have cable? No worries - Willow TV is also accessible via Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

England vs Australia live stream in India

Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the 2023 Ashes series in its entirety.

That also means streaming service Sony Liv will be showing the action. You'll need a premium subscription to watch The Ashes live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. There's also a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 599 per year.

Play is set to begin at 3.30pm IST for all five Tests.

Sony Six LIV only available within India but you can access your account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Ashes 2023: Full schedule

First Test (Edgbaston)

Friday June 16 - Tuesday June 20 (11am BST start)

Second Test (Lord's)

Wednesday June 28 - Sunday July 2 (11am BST start)

Third Test (Clean Slate Headingley)

Thursday July 6 - Monday July 10 (11am BST start)

Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford)

Wednesday July 19 - Sunday July 23 (11am BST start)

Fifth Test (The Kia Oval)

Thursday July 27 - Monday July 31 (11am BST start)

England 2023 Ashes squad

Ben Stokes

Ollie Pope

James Anderson

Jonny Bairstow

Stuart Broad

Harry Brook

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Dan Lawrence

Jack Leach

Matthew Potts

Ollie Robinson

Joe Root

Josh Tongue

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

Australia 2023 Ashes squad