The three-strong range comprises the RX One bookshelfs and RX Three and larger RX Five floorstanders, all of which have paper cones and silk-dome tweeters. The front-ported floorstander models feature an unusual side-firing 18cm bass driver, which Rega says makes them versatile when it comes to positioning.

The speakers are also "50 per cent heavier than the previous generation of Rega speakers for improved solidity", while featuring a new driver coating for improved sound. Aesthetic changes include new feet and flushed speaker grilles.

Rega is yet to confirm prices for the RX loudspeaker range, but have told us to expect price tags weighing in at around £800 for the RX One, and £1200 and £1700 for the RX Three and RX Five respectively.

MORE: Read all our Rega reviews and news