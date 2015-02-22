The British hi-fi brand has used The Bristol Show 2015 to show off the fourth iteration of its flagship integrated stereo amplifier.

Like its predecessor, it features six line level inputs, one of which is a direct AV input to use in a home cinema surround environment. There are also USB and BNC-terminated coaxial inputs onboard, and options to attach a separate MM or MC phono stage or a plug-in DAC, capable of supporting high-res files up to 24bit/192kHz, and DSD 64.

Exposure has made some developments inside the aluminium casing: the preamplifier has new circuitry, while the power amplifier features advanced transistors for "dynamic" performance. There is also a new power supply under the bonnet designed to improve sound quality, and speaker terminals for bi-wiring.

The Exposure 3010S2-D is available now - in your choice of black and silver - for £1700.